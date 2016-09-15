National ‘100 Great Oncology Programs’ List Features UVA

University of Virginia Cancer Center at UVA Medical Center has been honored among 100 hospitals and health systems with great oncology programs by Becker’s Hospital Review, a national healthcare publication. UVA is the only health system in Virginia named to this year’s list.

According to Becker’s, “the hospitals and health systems selected for this list are leading the way in clinical expertise, patient outcomes and influential cancer research.”

In its profiles of honorees, Becker’s highlighted UVA’s citation as a Blue Distinction® Center for Complex & Rare Cancers by health insurer Blue Cross Blue Shield, as well as UVA Medical Center receiving Magnet® designation in 2015 for its quality patient care and excellence in nursing care.

