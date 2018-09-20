How Will Medicaid Expansion Impact You?

On January 1, 2019, Virginia will join 32 other states in expanding Medicaid coverage to 400,000 low-income residents. What does this expansion mean for healthcare providers? Find out at an upcoming information series being held at hospitals across the Commonwealth beginning this month.

The “Medicaid Expansion: What Providers Need to Know” events will feature state government leaders who will explain what expansion means and provide an overview of recent policy reforms, including the Common Core Formulary, Addiction and Recovery Treatment Services (ARTS) program and the statewide ED Care Coordination project. Attendees will also have direct access to representatives from participating health plans who will answer questions and provide Cover Virginia enrollment materials for distribution to newly eligible patients.

Register online today for an event near you:

Wednesday, Sept. 26 at HCA Virginia’s Chippenham Hospital in Richmond.



Click here to register.

in Richmond. Click here to register. Tuesday, Oct. 2 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital .



Click here to register.

. Click here to register. Tuesday, Oct. 9 at Valley Health Winchester Medical Center .



Click here to register.

. Click here to register. Thursday, Oct. 11 at Southside Regional Medical Center’s Southside College of Health Sciences in Colonial Heights. Click here to register.

in Colonial Heights. Click here to register. Monday, Oct. 15 at VCU Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill.



Click here to register.

in South Hill. Click here to register. Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital .



Click here to register.

. Click here to register. Thursday, Oct. 18 at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine in Roanoke.



Click here to register.

in Roanoke. Click here to register. Monday, Oct. 22 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.



Click here to register.

in Charlottesville. Click here to register. Thursday, Oct. 25 at Ballad Health’s Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon.



Click here to register.

in Abingdon. Click here to register. Monday, Oct. 29 at the Inova Center for Personalized Health in Fairfax County.



Click here to register.

in Fairfax County. Click here to register. Thursday, Nov. 1 at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond.



Click here to register.

Each 90-minute event will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. at each location. View a program flier for more details.

Visit coverva.org to sign up for email updates about Medicaid expansion key dates, eligibility and more.