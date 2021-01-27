Mark Your Calendar for Two Virtual Cancer Events

National Cancer Prevention Workshop

Thursday, Feb. 4 | 9 a.m.

Live Streamed Event

Traditionally held on Capitol Hill on National Cancer Prevention Day, the 2021 National Cancer Prevention Workshop will be virtual and live streamed on the Less Cancer Facebook page on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Speakers include several renowned leaders including physicians, nurses, public health professionals, scientists, government organizations, NGOs, advocates and legislators. Continuing education credits are provided for healthcare and public health professionals by the University of Virginia School of Medicine and School of Nursing and American University. After Feb. 4, the workshop will be available on Facebook, YouTube, and Coursera.

This event is free and registration is not required.

Learn more.

Institutional Perspectives In Cancer: Genitourinary Cancer

Wednesday, March 3 | 6:30-8:10 p.m.

A Virtual Event

UVA Cancer Center Deputy Director Robert Dreicer, MD, and UVA hematologist/oncologist Michael Devitt, MD, will host a virtual event to discuss the latest developments in genitourinary cancer treatment. Topics will include:

Updates in first-line treatment options for metastatic urothelial cancer

Treatment for previously treated, locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer

Newly diagnosed mRCC

Register today at OncLive.com/events.

(Note: this event is not eligible for CME credits)

Learn more.