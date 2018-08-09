Healthy Practice
UVA Research Update: Health of Mother’s Microbiome Linked to Autism Risk and More
To stay up to date on the latest UVA School of Medicine research discoveries, be sure to subscribe to the Making of Medicine blog. Through articles, videos and live Facebook feeds, the blog provides an in-depth look at recent study findings, but also goes beyond the science to reveal the people doing the work, those making the discoveries that may change how you practice medicine.
Visit The Making of Medicine today to check out these recent posts and more:
- Autism Risk Determined by Health of Mom’s Gut
- Making Medicines without Side Effects
- How We Could Reverse Aging Using Viruses
- Meat Sensitivity Spread by Ticks Linked to Heart Disease
Subscribe to Healthy Practice
Get UVA Health news & information specifically for referring physicians