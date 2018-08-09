UVA Research Update: Health of Mother’s Microbiome Linked to Autism Risk and More

To stay up to date on the latest UVA School of Medicine research discoveries, be sure to subscribe to the Making of Medicine blog. Through articles, videos and live Facebook feeds, the blog provides an in-depth look at recent study findings, but also goes beyond the science to reveal the people doing the work, those making the discoveries that may change how you practice medicine.

Visit The Making of Medicine today to check out these recent posts and more:

See a list of research studies now enrolling at UVA.