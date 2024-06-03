Researcher Highlight Q&A: Jianjie Ma, PhD, Gene Function & Cardiovascular Disease

Jianjie Ma, PhD, is the William H. Muller Endowed Professor of Surgery in the UVA School of Medicine’s department of surgery and director in the division of surgical sciences. Ma is involved in several areas of research, focusing on cardiovascular diseases, muscle diseases, cell and molecular physiology, regenerative medicine, cancer biology, diabetes, geriatric medicine and Alzheimer’s disease, and therapeutic development.

Ma's team generates and employs animal models of human disease to explore the physiologic function of novel genes in the Ma-Cai-Park Lab. Using CRISPR-gene editing and AAV-gene delivery, the lab can investigate the molecular function of a given gene. They build state-of-the-art microscopic imaging tools to study the temporal and spatial aspects of gene function in vitro and in vivo. The lab is also involved in researching the connection between heart disease and cancer.

See Ma's selected publications. Below, Ma discusses his work and answers some of our Researcher Highlight questions: