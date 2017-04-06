Lactobacillus to Reverse Symptoms of Depression? This Research News and More In New UVA Blog

UVA School of Medicine recently unveiled a blog that will highlight the extensive research efforts of its faculty and staff. The blog’s primary author, Josh Barney, says the site is meant to present research in an “interesting, easily digestible fashion.” Through articles, videos and live Facebook feeds, the blog will provide an in-depth look at recent study findings, but will also go beyond the science to reveal the people doing the work, those making the discoveries that have the potential to alter the course of medicine for generations to come.

