Introduction of Gamma Knife Icon: Just One Reason UVA Neurosurgery and Spine Programs Are Among Top 100

Becker’s Hospital Review selected the University of Virginia Neurosciences Center at UVA Medical Center to its most recent list of “100 hospitals and health systems with great neurosurgery and spine programs.”

Health systems earning the award “are remarkable leaders in neurosciences, providing treatment for patients with various brain and spine conditions,” according to the staff of the national healthcare publication.

“This honor reflects the efforts of our team to provide cutting-edge, high-quality care in a range of specialties,” says Mark Shaffrey, MD, chair of UVA’s Department of Neurosurgery.

One example of UVA’s commitment to offering the most advanced treatments available is the recent introduction of the Gamma Knife Icon, the newest version of technology used for noninvasive surgery in the brain and upper spine. UVA is the first hospital in Virginia — and among the first in the world — to use a noninvasive tool for brain surgery.

“The Gamma Knife Icon represents a major advance in the field of neurosurgery,” says Jason Sheehan, MD, director of UVA’s Gamma Knife Center. “We can now perform noninvasive brain procedures with an average accuracy of 0.15 mm. It represents a tremendous refinement in brain surgery, allowing us to treat complex brain disorders without so much as a drop of blood lost and generally improving a patient’s neurological condition.”

In its overview, Becker’s also highlighted the array of specialty care available at UVA Neurosciences Center, including neuro-oncology, a stroke center, a spine center that performs more than 1,500 procedures annually and care for neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS and Alzheimer’s.

UVA specialists welcome the opportunity to share information about current treatments and open clinical trials. Schedule an in-office visit today by contacting our Physician Relations team at 434.465.7996.