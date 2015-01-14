Highlights of the 2015 Birdsong Pediatric Conference

Registration is now open for the McLemore Birdsong Pediatric Conference, which will be held at Wintergreen Resort April 17-19, 2015. In its 35th year, this comprehensive event is designed for pediatricians, family physicians and nurse practitioners that provide care to infants, children and adolescents, as well as subspecialists who strive to maintain a broad base of knowledge.

“UVA has a long history of providing top-notch education to primary care providers and this year’s conference will continue in that tradition,” says pediatrician and conference co-chair Ann Kellams, MD. The event will include presentations by leading experts in the field of pediatrics, including Susan Hyman, MD, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Autism. As the featured keynote speaker, she will discuss the diagnosis of autism in a talk titled, “Sorting Out the Autism Spectrum In Your Office.” Other topics on the agenda include breastfeeding, concussion, celiac disease and more.

New to the conference this year are a variety of activities for both professional growth and entertainment. Participants will have an opportunity to earn 10 Part II MOC credits in the form of a special Behavior and Development workshop for the general pediatrician led by conference co-chair Ken Norwood, MD, an expert in child development.

There will be yoga sessions, Zumba classes and an excursion to a local winery and brewery for those interested, plus a special gathering for UVA alums. And, for the first time, the conference will be open to family members and invitees of participants for a special session on Saturday morning, which will cover topics such as e-cigarettes and Internet safety. “This be a well-rounded meeting useful to primary care physicians and enjoyable for families,” says Kellams.

See the complete schedule of events. Register at cmevillage.com.