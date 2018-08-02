Get to Know: Two UVA Community Oncologists Now Accepting New Patients

With three community oncology clinic locations, UVA Cancer Center offers advanced medical oncology and hematology care throughout the Commonwealth. Patients in and around Augusta, Charlottesville and Culpeper have easy access to highly skilled providers and the latest research-based treatment options close to home, not to mention the technology, clinical trials and more advanced capabilities of an academic medical center when needed.

Get to know two recently hired UVA Cancer Center community oncologists in the profiles below:

Johann Hsu, MD

Title: Hematologist/Oncologist

Clinic Location: UVA Cancer Center Pantops

Fellowships: Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; Adult Hematology/Oncology, University of Mississippi Medical Center

Residency: Internal Medicine/Pediatrics, University of Mississippi Medical Center

Master’s of Public Health: University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

Medical Degree: Ross University

How long have you been practicing at UVA Cancer Center Pantops?

I’ve been at UVA for one year.

Why did you choose to specialize in oncology?

I find it to be a field that has the most rewarding patient-doctor relationship that you can have. I have personal experience with cancer in my family, so I think I have the ability to understand what patients and families are going through.

You participated in a T32 fellowship program during your time at UNC Chapel Hill. Can you discuss what you learned from that experience and how it has influenced your practice?

The T32 fellowship focuses on the use of complementary and alternative medicine, specifically studying how complementary alternatives can be incorporated into the care of oncology patients. We took a closer look at the alternatives patients want to try versus what is truly effective based on the evidence. The fellowship allowed me to become a better clinician overall and to seek out more evidence to support alternative therapies.

In my practice, I feel like I am open to what my patients are interested in trying. Often patients don’t share this with their doctors, but I make sure to ask what alternative things they are doing. We discuss the reasons why they are using an alternative therapy and I provide them with a better understanding of the science behind it to help them determine the best options for them.

What is your clinical focus?

I care for all blood disorders and cancer-related diagnoses in adults, but I have a specific interest in sarcoma, leukemia and lymphoma. I am also very interested in cancer survivorship and the transition of care for young adults. Young adults are under-represented typically, but I have experience caring for these patients, even beyond the cancer. They have lots of difficulties managing the after effects of cancer treatment. All cancer survivors want to be free from their diagnosis, but follow-up care is important to manage the social, mental and physical impacts of cancer treatment. So I make sure they’re coping and have appropriate medical follow-up.

What is unique about the UVA Cancer Center Pantops location?

One of the best parts of this community program is the outreach aspect. Our staff gets to know the patients, so the clinic has a family feel. The location is easily accessible – parking and check-in are simple. And all of this is bolstered by the fact that patients have access to all UVA has to offer, including expert opinions, clinical trials and cutting-edge care.

What is the best way for referring providers to collaborate with you?

I am very open to collaboration, whether a referring provider needs a second opinion or would like me to take over the care of complex patients. They can communicate with me by phone or email.