Four UVA Children’s Hospital Specialties Ranked in U.S. News ‘Best Children’s Hospitals’ Guide
Four University of Virginia Children’s Hospital specialties have earned national rankings in the 2015-2016 U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide.
The four ranked specialties are:
- Pulmonology – 37th
- Urology – 41st
- Orthopedics – 47th
- Neonatology – 50th
“We’re pleased that the hard work of our entire team has been recognized by U.S. News,” says James P. Nataro, MD, PhD, MBA, physician-in-chief at UVA Children’s Hospital. “We will continue striving to provide excellent care and service to children and their families from across Virginia and beyond.”
The U.S. News children’s hospital rankings are based on a range of criteria that include:
- Patient safety and patient outcomes
- Use of best practices, including measures to prevent infections
- Whether hospitals provide specialized clinics and programs
- Availability of advanced technology
- A national survey of pediatric specialists
“This national honor showcases the teamwork of our providers and their efforts to give our young patients coordinated, safe and high-quality care,” says Pamela M. Sutton-Wallace, chief executive officer of UVA Medical Center.
