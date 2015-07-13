Four UVA Children’s Hospital Specialties Ranked in U.S. News ‘Best Children’s Hospitals’ Guide

Four University of Virginia Children’s Hospital specialties have earned national rankings in the 2015-2016 U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide.

The four ranked specialties are:

Pulmonology – 37th

Urology – 41st

Orthopedics – 47th

Neonatology – 50th

“We’re pleased that the hard work of our entire team has been recognized by U.S. News,” says James P. Nataro, MD, PhD, MBA, physician-in-chief at UVA Children’s Hospital. “We will continue striving to provide excellent care and service to children and their families from across Virginia and beyond.”

The U.S. News children’s hospital rankings are based on a range of criteria that include:

Patient safety and patient outcomes

Use of best practices, including measures to prevent infections

Whether hospitals provide specialized clinics and programs

Availability of advanced technology

A national survey of pediatric specialists

“This national honor showcases the teamwork of our providers and their efforts to give our young patients coordinated, safe and high-quality care,” says Pamela M. Sutton-Wallace, chief executive officer of UVA Medical Center.