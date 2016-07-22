Healthy Practice
Four UVA Children’s Hospital Specialties Featured in U.S. News ‘Best Children’s Hospitals’ Rankings
The 2016-2017 “Best Children’s Hospital” guide from U.S. News & World Report highlights four nationally ranked specialties at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital.
The four ranked specialties are:
- Urology – 35th
- Cardiology/Heart Surgery – 37th
- Neonatology – 38th
- Nephrology – 49th
U.S. News seeks to identify hospitals that provide the highest-quality care for patients with serious or complex health needs, based on criteria that include:
- Patient safety and patient outcomes, including steps to prevent infections
- Advanced, specialized clinics and programs for children
- Access to clinical trials and other clinical research designed to improve care
- Commitment to quality improvement
- A national survey of pediatric specialists
