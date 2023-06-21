Healthy Practice
For 3 Years Running: UVA Health Children's Ranked Virginia's #1
For the third year in a row, UVA Health Children's has ranked as the top children's hospital in the state of Virginia, according to U.S. News & World Report.
Additionally, 9 of our pediatric specialties ranked among the top 50 in the nation:
- Cardiology & Heart Surgery
- Neonatology
- Gastroenterology & GI Surgery
- Pulmonology & Lung Surgery
- Neurology & Neurosurgery
- Diabetes & Endocrinology
- Urology
- Nephrology
- Orthopedics
