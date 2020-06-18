Five UVA Children’s Specialties Nationally Ranked by U.S. News & World Report

For their continued efforts to provide young patients coordinated, safe, and high-quality care, five UVA Children’s specialties are ranked among the top 50 nationally in the 2020-2021 U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide.

The five ranked specialties:

“These national rankings highlight our commitment to providing the best care for children from across Virginia and the region, as well as our commitment to finding new and better ways to provide this essential care,” says K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs.

Safe. Ready. Open.

UVA Children’s pediatric care clinics are once again welcoming new and existing patients for on-site appointments, offering a variety of services ranging from well-child visits to more immediate or specialized care. Your patients and families can rest assured that every UVA team member is taking necessary safety precautions and adhering to all government guidelines for infection control. Now is the time to schedule back-to-school immunizations, specialty care that may have been postponed during quarantine or any delayed procedures.

All of our clinics are now open for in-person care; however, virtual clinic visits are still available for those families who feel more comfortable receiving care at home.

Call UVA Physician Direct at 800.552.3723 to refer a patient.

To transfer a patient to UVA Health, call the UVA Transfer Center at 844.XFERUVA(933.7882).