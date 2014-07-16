Federal Grant to Help Frail, Critically Ill Patients Receive Care Through UVA Telemedicine Network

A $253,330 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will connect UVA specialists through secure videoconferencing links with patients at Virginia senior centers, rehabilitation centers, nursing homes and dialysis centers that are long distances from a hospital. The centers are located in Dillwyn, Farmville, Lovingston and Zion Crossroads, along with the counties of Greene, Louisa and Orange.

“We are thrilled to offer access to UVA specialists through telemedicine for patients in dialysis and in skilled nursing facilities,” said Karen Rheuban, MD, director of the UVA Center for Telehealth. “For so many of these patients with chronic illness or those recovering in nursing facilities, accessing specialty care or follow-up visits can be a challenge.”

These locations will join the UVA Center for Telehealth’s network of more than 100 telemedicine locations across Virginia.

Read more.