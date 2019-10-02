UVA Broadens Expertise to Safely Manage and Extract Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices and Leads

At a Glance

Cardiac



The implantation of a cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIED), such as pacemakers or defibrillators, is increasingly common. Cardiac patients may receive these devices for a variety of reasons, including slow heart rhythms, heart failure and the prophylaxis of dangerously fast heart rhythms. The number of patients who go on to develop a problem with their CIED — generator malfunction, lead failure or device-related infection, for example — is small, but not insignificant. For instance, the incidence of infection is only around 1-2%. Yet the consequences can be severe; patients can develop endocarditis, with mortality rates in excess of 30%.

Lead Extraction and Lead Management in High Demand

“We have capabilities in both lead extraction and in the rapidly expanding field of lead management, which are unique in the region” says Oliver Monfredi, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of cardiology and cardiac electrophysiology who trained at Johns Hopkins University with Charles Love, MD, one of the foremost leaders in the field. Monfredi, together with chief UVA electrophysiologist Pamela Mason, MD, drive UVA’s CIED lead management efforts.

The demand for this high-level expertise is growing. The population eligible for implantation has increased, so CIEDs are more widely used. Another contributing factor: the technology has become more advanced. For example, a single implanted pacemaker lead was once the rule, but today some devices have three (including complex high-voltage leads and quadripolar left ventricular leads). This wider use of complex CIEDs, including cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices and implantable cardiac defibrillators (ICDs), accounts at least in part for the rising number of patients who subsequently go on to require some kind of lead management or extraction procedure.

A Proactive Approach to Infection Prevention

Proceeding with Caution

Whether leads must be removed because they are a source of infection, because they have broken (as pictured below), failed, or because they’re simply no longer required, electrophysiologists must proceed with extreme caution.

At UVA, the first step in lead extraction is a detailed patient risk assessment that includes such factors as the lead type and manufacturer, the age of the leads, the type of infection and the general health of the patient. As part of this analysis, the patient also undergoes preprocedural imaging, with a trans-thoracic echocardiogram and a CT scan, to determine if and where the lead has become affixed to the lining of the blood vessels or heart.

Having the Right Tools for the Job

New Perspectives on Lead Management

