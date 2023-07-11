Researcher Highlight Q&A: Eric Houpt, MD, Studies Our Microbial World

Eric Houpt, MD, first came to UVA Health as a fellow in infectious diseases in 1999. Since then, Houpt has risen through the ranks, and is now chief of the division of infectious diseases and international health.

Houpt's lab focuses on developing accurate and quick diagnostic tests. This includes PCR-based tests to detect pathogens and rapid tests for tuberculosis. Learn more about the work going on at Houpt's research lab.

Accurate diagnostic tests make it easier to identify the best treatment options. And quick tests make it easier to treat illnesses early, when there's the best chance for good outcomes.

Houpt's research team also focuses on international research. Understanding the diseases responsible for things like childhood diarrhea improves treatment options. This research has led to international recognition and awards. See Houpt's publications here, and read on to learn what made Houpt pursue these research interests and why it matters.