UVA Endoscopy Honored for Safe, Quality Care

UVA Medical Center has long been a trusted referral destination for providers throughout the mid-Atlantic region whose patients require both routine and complex endoscopy procedures. Recently, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy recognized UVA for its ongoing commitment to quality and safety.

The ASGE Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program honors endoscopy units that uphold the highest standards in their unit policies, credentialing, staff training and competency, as well as quality improvement measures. “The EURP distinction is a testament to the dedication of the physicians, nurses, technicians and staff to providing excellent, safe and quality care. We are honored to be recognized with this EURP distinction,” says Bryan Sauer, MD, medical director of UVA Endoscopy.

The EURP is the only national program of its kind. Through this program, UVA will have an opportunity to benchmark physician performance, analyze data for opportunities to improve patient care and help define and measure quality in endoscopy, according to the EURP.

To refer a patient to UVA Endoscopy, call UVA Physician Direct at 800.552.3723.