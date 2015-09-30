Connect with Colleagues at UVA Sporting Events

If you’re a Hoos fan, a sports enthusiast or just looking for opportunities to engage with colleagues outside of the clinical setting, UVA Health System invites you to join us at one of our networking events this year. Hosted by our Referral Services team, these informal gatherings are a great opportunity for referring physicians to connect with UVA providers while enjoying a good game, good food and good company. Mark your calendar today for the next event!

Commonwealth Clash Tailgate Party



UVA Vs. Virginia Tech



Saturday, Nov. 28 | 90 minutes before kickoff



UVA Medical Center, West Complex Entrance Garden

Space is limited, so contact our Physician Relations team (Liz Nottingham, Amy Cash, Jamie Meyerhoeffer or Elise Weber) today to register for this and future events planned for spring.