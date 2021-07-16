CME Spotlight: Virtual Heart Failure Symposium

Registration is now open for the 2021 UVA Heart Failure Symposium taking place Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 5-7 p.m. This live virtual event will cover a variety of topics, including:
- Pulmonary thromboemboloectomy
- New changes to medical therapy
- Emerging cardiomyopathies
- Medical and surgical treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension
- Cardiogenic shock
- Mitral valve repair options
Attendees are eligible for a maximum of 2 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. For more information, email Pamela Laceat at [email protected].
Subscribe to Healthy Practice
Get UVA Health news & information specifically for referring physicians