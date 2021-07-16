Skip to main content
CME Spotlight: Virtual Heart Failure Symposium

by Holly Cooper Ford

Registration is now open for the 2021 UVA Heart Failure Symposium taking place Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 5-7 p.m. This live virtual event will cover a variety of topics, including:

  • Pulmonary thromboemboloectomy
  • New changes to medical therapy
  • Emerging cardiomyopathies
  • Medical and surgical treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension
  • Cardiogenic shock
  • Mitral valve repair options

Attendees are eligible for a maximum of 2 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. For more information, email Pamela Laceat at [email protected].

