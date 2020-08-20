CME Spotlight: The 7th Virginia Regional Movement Disorders Symposium

The Virginia Regional Movement Disorders Symposium will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17. The 7th annual event will now be held virtually, yet the goals remain the same.

“We aim to provide regional practitioners with a better understanding of common problems faced among patients with movement disorders,” says UVA Movement Disorders Fellow and event co-host Alex Dalrymple, MD. “We have invited guest speakers, including neurologists, physical therapists and occupational therapists who will present on a number of topics.”

Some of these topics will include:

Telemedicine services for Huntington’s Disease and movement disorders

Updates on the diagnostic criteria, natural history and treatment approaches for dementia with Lewy bodies

Toe walking diagnosis

Medical management of dystonic cerebral palsy (CP)

Register today at CMEVillage.org.

More information on how to access the virtual event will be sent to you prior to the symposium.