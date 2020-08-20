CME Spotlight: The 7th Virginia Regional Movement Disorders Symposium
The Virginia Regional Movement Disorders Symposium will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17. The 7th annual event will now be held virtually, yet the goals remain the same.
“We aim to provide regional practitioners with a better understanding of common problems faced among patients with movement disorders,” says UVA Movement Disorders Fellow and event co-host Alex Dalrymple, MD. “We have invited guest speakers, including neurologists, physical therapists and occupational therapists who will present on a number of topics.”
Some of these topics will include:
- Telemedicine services for Huntington’s Disease and movement disorders
- Updates on the diagnostic criteria, natural history and treatment approaches for dementia with Lewy bodies
- Toe walking diagnosis
- Medical management of dystonic cerebral palsy (CP)
Register today at CMEVillage.org.
More information on how to access the virtual event will be sent to you prior to the symposium.
Subscribe to Healthy Practice
Get UVA Health news & information specifically for referring physicians