Skip to main content
Healthy Practice

CME Spotlight: Register Today for the 2021 Virginia Colorectal Cancer Roundtable Webinar

by Holly Cooper Ford

CME Spotlight: Register Today for the 2021 Virginia Colorectal Cancer Roundtable Webinar

UVA Health and the Virginia Colorectal Cancer Roundtable are hosting a webinar open to all healthcare providers on Wednesday, March 31. The goals of this virtual event are to: 

  • Shed light on the impact of COVID-19 and colorectal cancer screening rates
  • Share the latest testing options available to patients 
  • Provide guidelines on when to begin testing
  • Discuss how best to determine a patient’s risk for colorectal cancer.

The event is free of charge. Registration is open until midnight on Friday, March 26. A recording of the webinar will be available for 60 days after the event.

Subscribe to Healthy Practice

Get UVA Health news & information specifically for referring physicians

Article Topics