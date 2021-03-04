Healthy Practice
CME Spotlight: Register Today for the 2021 Virginia Colorectal Cancer Roundtable Webinar
UVA Health and the Virginia Colorectal Cancer Roundtable are hosting a webinar open to all healthcare providers on Wednesday, March 31. The goals of this virtual event are to:
- Shed light on the impact of COVID-19 and colorectal cancer screening rates
- Share the latest testing options available to patients
- Provide guidelines on when to begin testing
- Discuss how best to determine a patient’s risk for colorectal cancer.
The event is free of charge. Registration is open until midnight on Friday, March 26. A recording of the webinar will be available for 60 days after the event.
