CME Spotlight: Inaugural Michael J. Weber Symposium Will Focus on Cancer Signaling
Michael J. Weber Symposium
Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Virtual
The Michael J. Weber Symposium was founded to honor the life and accomplishments of the former director of the UVA Cancer Center and renowned scientist, Michael Weber, MD. The goal of this annual symposium is to bring together internationally renowned cancer researchers and clinicians to present their findings on a timely area of cancer research.
The inaugural event will be held virtually on Friday, Oct. 15. The central theme will be “cancer signaling,” and will feature the following scientists and clinicians:
Lewis C. Cantley, PhD
New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical School
David B. Solit, MD
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Eileen White, PhD
Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey
Antoni Ribas, MD, PhD
UCLA
Ashani Weeraratna, PhD
Johns Hopkins University
