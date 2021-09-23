Skip to main content
Healthy Practice

CME Spotlight: Inaugural Michael J. Weber Symposium Will Focus on Cancer Signaling

by Holly Cooper Ford

Michael J. Weber Symposium
Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Virtual 

The Michael J. Weber Symposium was founded to honor the life and accomplishments of the former director of the UVA Cancer Center and renowned scientist, Michael Weber, MD. The goal of this annual symposium is to bring together internationally renowned cancer researchers and clinicians to present their findings on a timely area of cancer research.

The inaugural event will be held virtually on Friday, Oct. 15. The central theme will be “cancer signaling,” and will feature the following scientists and clinicians:

Lewis C. Cantley, PhD
New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical School


David B. Solit, MD
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center


Eileen White, PhD
Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey

Antoni Ribas, MD, PhD
UCLA


Ashani Weeraratna, PhD
Johns Hopkins University

Learn more and register.

Subscribe to Healthy Practice

Get UVA Health news & information specifically for referring physicians

Article Topics