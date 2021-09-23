CME Spotlight: Inaugural Michael J. Weber Symposium Will Focus on Cancer Signaling

Michael J. Weber Symposium

Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Virtual

The Michael J. Weber Symposium was founded to honor the life and accomplishments of the former director of the UVA Cancer Center and renowned scientist, Michael Weber, MD. The goal of this annual symposium is to bring together internationally renowned cancer researchers and clinicians to present their findings on a timely area of cancer research.

The inaugural event will be held virtually on Friday, Oct. 15. The central theme will be “cancer signaling,” and will feature the following scientists and clinicians:

Lewis C. Cantley, PhD

New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical School



David B. Solit, MD

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center



Eileen White, PhD

Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey

Antoni Ribas, MD, PhD

UCLA



Ashani Weeraratna, PhD

Johns Hopkins University

Learn more and register.