CME Spotlight: Controversies in Liver Disease and Transplantation and Recent Advances in Clinical Medicine
2021 UVA Controversies in Liver Disease and Transplantation
Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 | 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Wintergreen Resort
The UVA School of Medicine and UVA School of Nursing invite all providers who care for patients before, during and after liver transplantation to attend the 2021 UVA Controversies in Liver Disease and Transplantation conference. This half-day, in-person event will feature presentations by leading experts in the field focusing on a variety of relevant topics, including:
- Alcohol use and the liver transplant candidate
- Donor liver machine perfusion
- What to expect the day of transplant
- Changing indications for patients with cancer and transplant oncology
- Adult-to-adult living donor liver transplantation
- Medical and endoscopic management for esophageal varices and hypertensive bleeding
- Acute liver failure and nutrition
The program will conclude with a mock selection committee comprised of physicians, nurses, social workers and nutritionists.
To register, visit CMEvillage.com. Early bird registration closes on Sunday, Oct. 10.
2021 48th Annual Edward W. Hook, Jr. MD Recent Advances in Clinical Medicine
Wednesday, Oct. 27-Friday, Oct. 29 |
Omni Hotel, Charlottesville and Virtual
The 48th Edward W. Hook, Jr., MD Recent Advances in Clinical Medicine conference is designed to provide primary care clinicians with the knowledge and skills needed to practice state-of-the-art generalist medicine. Through formal presentations, question-and-answer panels and meet-the-professor sessions, the program will highlight new or emerging conditions or treatments with key “take-home” messages, as well as provide updates in the diagnosis and/or management of well-recognized conditions.
This year’s event will focus on the following areas:
- Hematology-oncology
- Nephrology
- Neurology
- Psychiatry
- Allergy & immunology
- General medicine
- Geriatrics and palliative care
- Infectious diseases (including an update on lessons learned from the COVID 19 pandemic)
- Pulmonary-critical care
- Rheumatology
- Women’s health
- Gastroenterology
- Gardiology
- Endocrinology
- Skin & soft tissue challenges
At this time, in-person registration is limited to 100 people, but may change closer to the conference date. The event will also be streamed live to registrants.
To register, visit CMEvillage.com. Registration closes Sunday, Oct. 24.
