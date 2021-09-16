CME Spotlight: Controversies in Liver Disease and Transplantation and Recent Advances in Clinical Medicine

2021 UVA Controversies in Liver Disease and Transplantation

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 | 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wintergreen Resort

The UVA School of Medicine and UVA School of Nursing invite all providers who care for patients before, during and after liver transplantation to attend the 2021 UVA Controversies in Liver Disease and Transplantation conference. This half-day, in-person event will feature presentations by leading experts in the field focusing on a variety of relevant topics, including:

Alcohol use and the liver transplant candidate

Donor liver machine perfusion

What to expect the day of transplant

Changing indications for patients with cancer and transplant oncology

Adult-to-adult living donor liver transplantation

Medical and endoscopic management for esophageal varices and hypertensive bleeding

Acute liver failure and nutrition

The program will conclude with a mock selection committee comprised of physicians, nurses, social workers and nutritionists.

To register, visit CMEvillage.com. Early bird registration closes on Sunday, Oct. 10.

2021 48th Annual Edward W. Hook, Jr. MD Recent Advances in Clinical Medicine

Wednesday, Oct. 27-Friday, Oct. 29 |

Omni Hotel, Charlottesville and Virtual

The 48th Edward W. Hook, Jr., MD Recent Advances in Clinical Medicine conference is designed to provide primary care clinicians with the knowledge and skills needed to practice state-of-the-art generalist medicine. Through formal presentations, question-and-answer panels and meet-the-professor sessions, the program will highlight new or emerging conditions or treatments with key “take-home” messages, as well as provide updates in the diagnosis and/or management of well-recognized conditions.

This year’s event will focus on the following areas:

Hematology-oncology

Nephrology

Neurology

Psychiatry

Allergy & immunology

General medicine

Geriatrics and palliative care

Infectious diseases (including an update on lessons learned from the COVID 19 pandemic)

Pulmonary-critical care

Rheumatology

Women’s health

Gastroenterology

Gardiology

Endocrinology

Skin & soft tissue challenges

At this time, in-person registration is limited to 100 people, but may change closer to the conference date. The event will also be streamed live to registrants.

To register, visit CMEvillage.com. Registration closes Sunday, Oct. 24.