CME Spotlight: A Shift to Virtual Learning and Patient Care

Get Tips On Offering Remote Care

For decades, the UVA Karen S. Rheuban Center for Telehealth has led the way in technical innovation that provides healthcare virtually to those in need. Today, precautions implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have ushered in a rapid shift to virtual patient interactions that requires more and more care providers to be trained in this telehealth technology. With a new educational website tailored to healthcare providers, UVA is stepping in to share best practices and offer support.

TelehealthVillage.com is a collaborative effort between the UVA Karen S. Rheuban Center for Telehealth, the Mid-Atlantic Telehealth Resource Center and the UVA Office of Continuing Medical Education. The site provides accredited courses for individuals and institutions on the technical, professional, regulatory and financial considerations affecting the delivery of services. The goal is to cultivate a common understanding and standardize practices to improve access and clinical outcomes.

In addition to the course on the foundations of telehealth, there are also modules offering tips to virtually manage a variety of specific conditions, including diabetes, stroke, behavioral health and more.

Visit TelehealthVillage.com today to view the complete course catalog.

Register Early for New Online Course on Kidney Transplant

The School of Medicine and School of Nursing at UVA, together with EviMed, are hosting an online course titled: "Challenges in the Kidney Transplant Patient: Resolution of Frequent Clinical Cases." It will be available to registered healthcare professionals who work in the care of kidney transplant patients from Tuesday, April 13 through Monday, June 7.

Participants will have access to short lectures and texts by renowned experts, participate in social learning and analysis of clinical cases in a simulator, and will receive a certificate and credits upon completion of the course.