Healthy Practice
CME Spotlight: 2021 Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation and Living Kidney Donation Conference
UVA School of Medicine and UVA School of Nursing will host a virtual conference on Thursday, June 24 to inform care providers of the advances in kidney transplantation so that they can appropriately educate their patients. Some of the topics to be covered include:
- Changes in kidney allocation and what drives those changes
- The types of kidneys available and how they impact post-transplant care
- Best care of patients with delayed graft function after transplant
- Implications of chronic kidney failure and managing dialysis and transplant evaluation during a pandemic
- The COVID-19 vaccination strategy for kidney transplant candidates and recipients.
