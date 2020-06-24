CME Event: “The Public Health Crisis of Racism” Featuring a UVA Family Medicine Physician

A UVA family medicine physician and American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) Health Equity Fellow, Kristina Johnson, MD, participated in a panel discussion on Monday, June 22 focused on the association between racism and health outcomes. A recording of the event, “The Public Health Crisis of Racism,” is now available online.

Watch today to learn more about the association between racism and health outcomes, implementing practice skills that identify and address racial trauma in the clinical setting and ways to engage with community partners to advance strategies to promote racial equity.