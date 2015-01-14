Chris A. Ghaemmaghami, MD, Named Chief Medical Officer

An emergency medicine physician, Chris A. Ghaemmaghami, MD, has worked at UVA since 1998 and has held a variety of leadership roles in the Department of Emergency Medicine, including serving as medical director and vice chair for the department.

As CMO, Ghaemmaghami serves as the Medical Center's senior physician, overseeing the Health System’s medical staff and working to ensure high-quality patient care and service. He is also the clinical liaison for clinical activities among the UVA School of Medicine, UVA School of Nursing, UVA Medical Center and UVA Physicians Group.

"First and foremost, patient safety and quality care for our patients are my top priorities," Ghaemmaghami said. "I'm excited for the opportunity to continue the positive progress of the Health System as a leader in clinical care, and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to serve the university and Charlottesville community."

