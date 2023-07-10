Researcher Highlight Q&A: Charles R. Farber, PhD, Orthopedic Genetics

Charles R. Farber, PhD, is a researcher focused on uncovering the genes that regulate complex diseases and the role they play within a systems-wide context. Farber is director of the Center for Public Health Genomics at UVA Health and a professor of public health sciences.

Using techniques like causality modeling between expression and physiological traits and generating disease-focused gene co-expression networks, his lab uses a systems approach to investigate the molecular basis of bone strength, with a goal of combining genetics and global gene expression profiling in mice to identify genes and pathways that influence bone strength.

See Farber's research interests and selected publications. Below, Farber discusses his research work and answers our Researcher Highlight questions: