Case Study: UVA Treats First Non-Trial Adult Patient with CAR T-Cell Therapy



At a Glance:

CAR T-cell therapy is now FDA approved for use in adult patients with refractory and relapsed lymphoma

UVA recently treated its first non-trial adult patient with CAR T-cell therapy

Case study highlights steps involved in CAR T therapy and patient's successful outcome

UVA recently opened the Center for Human Therapeutics, a new cGMP facility that will allow them to engineer some CAR T cells on site

Over the past decade, UVA researchers have led the way in

advancing a type of immunotherapy called CAR T-cell therapy with their

involvement in hallmark clinical trials. Because of promising outcomes from

these studies and others, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now approved

CAR T therapy for use in patients with adult aggressive B-cell lymphomas and

pediatric and adolescent B-cell leukemia whose cancer has not responded to two

standard prior chemotherapy treatments.

UVA Health recently treated its first non-trial adult patient

with CAR T-cell therapy. Learn more about the treatment process and this

patient’s outcome in the case study below.

Case Study: CAR T-Cell



Therapy

Patient: Steve

Chiminello, 69-year-old male

Presented with:

non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Chiminello was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2017

by his local oncologist. In just a year’s time, the cancer morphed from mild

and manageable to a more aggressive form of the disease. “I thought we were

going to be able to take care of it. I had a few treatments and went into

remission. But four or five months later, it came back and it had transformed

into something different from my initial diagnosis,” says Chiminello.

Out of treatment options, Chiminello’s oncologist referred

him to UVA Cancer Center.

Assessed and treated by: Oncologists Indumathy Varadarajan, MD, and Craig Portell, MD

Treatment: CAR

T-cell therapy

“CAR T-cell therapy was just approved by the U.S. Food and

Drug Administration for commercial use in adult patients with refractory and

relapsed lymphoma. That is cancer that has not responded to two prior forms of

chemotherapy,” says Varadarajan. “I felt Mr. Chiminello was a good candidate

because of the nature of his disease and because he was fit and healthy

overall.”

“Dr. Indu – that’s what her patients call her – did a

wonderful job presenting the treatment options,” says Chiminello. “But I was

tremendously apprehensive at first.”

Chiminello sought a second opinion from doctors at

University of Pennsylvania Abramson Cancer Center, the birthplace of CAR T-cell

therapy. What he discovered was that UVA and Penn Medicine were longtime

collaborators in the effort to advance this promising treatment.

“One of the forefront clinicians leading a lot of the CAR T

trials is in close collaboration with us and we have frequently referred back

and forth. We’ve sought his advice on various clinical cases and he has been a

great resource for us,” says Varadarajan.

The knowledge of this partnership – and his trust in Dr.

Varadarajan and Dr. Portell – gave Chiminello the confidence he needed to move

ahead with treatment close to home at UVA.

The first step in the treatment was harvesting his body’s T

cells. His blood was processed through a dialysis-like machine. T cells were

extracted and the blood was returned to the body. Collected T cells were then

sent to a facility where they were inserted with a gene that has a chimeric

antigen receptor (CAR). The CAR essentially reprograms the T cell so that it

seeks out a particular cancer cell and destroys it.

While his T cells were being processed, Chiminello had

intense chemotherapy for three days to weaken his immune system, which helps

ensure the body won’t attack the newly introduced CAR T cells before they can

do their job.

The T cells were then reinserted intravenously. “The process

took about 20 minutes and there was no pain,” says Chiminello. “At that point,

it was just the psychological stress that took its toll.”

Recovery: minimal

side effects; two-and-a-half weeks inpatient care, followed by a

week-and-a-half of outpatient monitoring

Injecting the body with a huge influx of hyperactive immune

cells is risky, and can cause side effects. The immune system responds as if

you have a bad infection, so symptoms are much like an incredibly bad case of

the flu: fever, body aches and fatigue. This is called cytokine release

syndrome (CRS). Although this extreme immune response is welcome and necessary,

Chiminello was admitted to the hospital to ensure symptoms were kept in check.

“The doctors had spelled out all of the side effects for me,

so I was prepared,” says Chiminello.

Fortunately, Chiminello did not experience the extreme side

effects he’d be dreading, only a low-grade fever, which was actually a good

indication that the therapy was working.

Outcome: zero

complications and clean scans

Chiminello is a CAR T success story. And he’s helped provide

UVA with a roadmap for administering this new treatment to more patients.

“His experience was very important for our staff. It helped

us understand how to manage these patients, how to prepare for different side

effects and, to be honest, it gave both our inpatient and clinical staff

confidence,” says Varadarajan. “We know we can do this and do it well. We are

able to produce the same results as some of the larger centers.”

Chiminello also set an example for patients to follow. “He’s

helped a lot of other patients,” says Varadarajan. “I have one or two who are

getting the therapy and they’re very excited and happy for him that he’s still

in remission. In that way, he is an inspiration.”

Looking Ahead: Car



T-Cell Therapy at UVA

CAR T-cell therapy is promising, yet is relatively new. The

first adult lymphoma patient was treated in 2009 and the first child with

leukemia was treated in 2012, so more time is needed to evaluate long-term

effectiveness. While we know that complete remission or elimination of cancer

is possible for some patients treated with CAR T-cell therapy, we also know

it’s not a cure for everyone. Understanding how we apply this therapy and

modify it to help more patients is a critical step forward in advancing cancer

treatment.

At UVA, steps are being taken to ensure resources are in

place to make progress possible for CAR T-cell therapy. UVA recently opened the

Center for Human Therapeutics, a new cGMP facility (a facility that meets the

current good manufacturing process standards set by the FDA for places that

manufacture pharmaceuticals) that will be the only one of its kind in the state

of Virginia.

The facility will include the space and technology necessary

to engineer some CAR T cells on site, including the next-generation CAR cells

currently being used in clinical trials for both adults with lymphoma and

children with leukemia, as well as children with brain tumors, a brand new area

of study. With production on site, the wait time for processing and shipping of

these enhanced cells will be drastically reduced, giving more patients access

to a potential cure.

To refer a patient to



UVA Cancer Center, call UVA Physician Direct at 800.552.3723.