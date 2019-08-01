Skip to main content
UVA Ranked No. 1 Hospital in Virginia — 9 Specialties Came Out on Top

by Holly Cooper Ford

U.S. News & World Report
has ranked University of Virginia Medical Center as the No. 1 hospital in
Virginia for the fourth consecutive year. The U.S. News 2019-2020 “Best
Hospitals” guide also recognizes nine UVA adult specialties among the best in
the U.S.

Three specialties are in the
top 50 nationally:

Six specialties are rated “high performing,” placing them among
the 10 percent nationally:

Based generally on care provided to inpatients ages 65 and older, UVA is also rated “high performing” — the best possible rating — in all nine common procedures or conditions evaluated by U.S. News. Only 57 hospitals nationally were rated high performing in all nine of these procedures or conditions:

  • Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair
  • Aortic valve surgery
  • Heart bypass surgery
  • Heart failure
  • Colon cancer surgery
  • Hip replacement
  • Knee replacement
  • Lung cancer surgery

Read more.

Plus! See which UVA pediatric specialties U.S. News recognized this year in the U.S. News 2019-2020 “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide.

