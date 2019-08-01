UVA Ranked No. 1 Hospital in Virginia — 9 Specialties Came Out on Top



U.S. News & World Report

has ranked University of Virginia Medical Center as the No. 1 hospital in

Virginia for the fourth consecutive year. The U.S. News 2019-2020 “Best

Hospitals” guide also recognizes nine UVA adult specialties among the best in

the U.S.

Three specialties are in the

top 50 nationally:

Six specialties are rated “high performing,” placing them among

the 10 percent nationally:

Based generally on care provided to inpatients ages 65 and older, UVA is also rated “high performing” — the best possible rating — in all nine common procedures or conditions evaluated by U.S. News. Only 57 hospitals nationally were rated high performing in all nine of these procedures or conditions:

Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair

Aortic valve surgery

Heart bypass surgery

Heart failure

Colon cancer surgery

Hip replacement

Knee replacement

Lung cancer surgery

Plus! See which UVA pediatric specialties U.S. News recognized this year in the U.S. News 2019-2020 “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide.