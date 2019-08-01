UVA Ranked No. 1 Hospital in Virginia — 9 Specialties Came Out on Top
U.S. News & World Report
has ranked University of Virginia Medical Center as the No. 1 hospital in
Virginia for the fourth consecutive year. The U.S. News 2019-2020 “Best
Hospitals” guide also recognizes nine UVA adult specialties among the best in
the U.S.
Three specialties are in the
top 50 nationally:
- Ear, Nose & Throat: 15th
- Cancer: 26th
- Gastroenterology & GI Surgery: 35th
Six specialties are rated “high performing,” placing them among
the 10 percent nationally:
Based generally on care provided to inpatients ages 65 and older, UVA is also rated “high performing” — the best possible rating — in all nine common procedures or conditions evaluated by U.S. News. Only 57 hospitals nationally were rated high performing in all nine of these procedures or conditions:
- Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair
- Aortic valve surgery
- Heart bypass surgery
- Heart failure
- Colon cancer surgery
- Hip replacement
- Knee replacement
- Lung cancer surgery
