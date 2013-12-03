Awards, Recognitions and New Services

UVA Cancer Center Earns National Accreditation

For meeting or exceeding 36 national quality care standards, University of Virginia Cancer Center has earned a three-year accreditation with commendation from the Commission on Cancer (CoC) of the American College of Surgeons. “This accreditation highlights the work of our skilled team to provide the full range of cancer care,” said Thomas P. Loughran Jr., MD, director of the UVA Cancer Center. “We serve our patients with everything from cutting-edge treatments and clinical trials to all of the support services patients and families need, such as counseling and our integrative medicine program.”

Novel Treatments Offered Through UVA Functional Neurology Program

University of Virginia Health System Functional Neurology Program offers some of the most advanced treatments available for conditions like Parkinson’s Disease, including deep brain stimulation and stereotactic surgery. UVA is currently leading a promising study investigating the use of focused ultrasound to treat essential tremor. UVA's focused ultrasound efforts were featured in a video presented by the BBC this fall.

UVA Introduces Care Coordination Center

UVA Continuum Home Health is teaming up with Broad Axe Care Coordination LLC to establish a care coordination center (C3) in Charlottesville. Patients recently discharged from UVA with heart failure, pneumonia or COPD, or after suffering a heart attack, can receive 60 days of home monitoring. The goal: prevent patients from being readmitted to the hospital.

The service is now available, and is provided at no additional cost to recently hospitalized UVA patients from Albemarle, Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange, Louisa, Fluvanna, Buckingham, Nelson, Augusta and Rockingham counties, as well as Charlottesville, Waynesboro, Staunton and Harrisonburg. Working with the UVA Center for Telehealth, there are also plans to expand the program to patients in Southwest and Southside Virginia.

UVA Physician and Medical Center Honored for Charitable Efforts

The University of Virginia and UVA physician Mohan Nadkarni, MD, have been honored by the Virginia Association of Free & Charitable Clinics for their work to provide healthcare to uninsured Virginians. Nadkarni started the Charlottesville Free Clinic with fellow UVA medical resident Paul DeMarco, MD, in 1992 and remains involved today as a physician volunteer, major donor, chair of the medical advisory committee and community spokesperson.

One of the Free Clinic’s key supporters has been UVA Medical Center, which provides thousands of dollars in lab services each year for the clinic. In addition, faculty and students from the UVA School of Medicine and UVA School of Nursing have provided thousands of volunteer hours at Central Virginia free clinics and to Mission of Mercy dental events throughout Virginia.