Pediatric News Briefs: Ask the Expert + Continuing Education Opportunity

Webinar - Pediatric Constipation: Who Needs a Referral?

The first part in UVA Health Children's "Ask the Expert" webinar series tackles pediatric constipation.

Alex Biller, DO, pediatric gastroenterologist at UVA Health Children's will provide clinical management information and answer your questions about pediatric constipation and other GI conditions.

Wednesday, May 21, 12:15-1 p.m, via Zoom

Register here.

CME Opportunity: Rare Diseases

The first Olivia's Light Pediatric Rare Disease Conference will be held this June at UVA Student Health & Wellness. Covering the rare disease journey, from diagnoses through novel treatment options, this conference is designed to be a collaborative and interactive experience. The expert panel offers perspectives from the wide range of specialties often involved in the treatment of rare diseases.

AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ (10.50 hours), AAPA (10.50 hours), ANCC Contact Hours (10.50 hours), Hours of Participation (10.50 hours), IPCE (10.50 hours)

Conference Details

Monday, June 9-Tuesday, June 10

UVA Student Health & Wellness, Charlottesville, VA

Find registration details here.

Research in Motion - Tackling 2 Major Pediatric Issues: Opioids & Food Access

Our Research in Motion YouTube series showcases what some of our researchers are working on right now. In this installment, we touch base with Jeffrey Gander, MD, an associate professor of pediatric surgery.

He shares his research on reducing opioid use post-surgery and expanding access to healthy foods in this video you can watch now.