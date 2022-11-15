The 3 Principles That Make Telehealth for Older Adults Successful

For UVA Health geriatrician Laurie Archbald-Pannone, MD, the pandemic-driven transition to telehealth inspired a years-long effort to optimize this technology not only for her patients, but for all older adults.

In collaboration with West Health Institute and Mid-Atlantic Telehealth Resource Center (MATRC), Pannone developed the Collaborative for Telehealth for Aging. This effort brings together more than two dozen experts from across the country.

The objective? Establish a framework of best practices for all clinicians to ensure that telehealth hastens — rather than hinders — care for older patients. These guidelines will soon be available to care clinicians nationwide via the Center of Excellence for Telehealth and Aging (CE4TA), an online resource center and community.

What the Pandemic Taught Us

Like most health systems, UVA Health quickly pivoted to telehealth in March 2020 in response to COVID restrictions. “There were times when it worked great. And there were times when it could have been implemented better,” says Archbald-Pannone, who has worked since 2008 at the UVA geriatrics outpatient clinic at the Jefferson Area Board for Aging. She adds, “We’ve now had time to bring together experts to assess the data and see what we’ve learned about telemedicine over the past couple of years.”

A few key takeaways from the collaborative’s assessment:

It's wrong to assume telemedicine would not appeal to older adults.

Telemedicine visits are comparable to in-person visits in terms of clinical outcomes.

We have to know when telemedicine is the right tool to use and how to tailor it to meet their needs.

“What we’ve learned not just from our work, but nationally through large-scale surveys, is that, like any demographic, the population of older adults is diverse. Some people are very interested in new technology and new ways of doing things, and some are not,” says Archbald-Pannone.



“When we are developing telehealth programs, we have to be sure that we are not excluding those older adults who are open to using it and make sure they can use it efficiently and effectively.”

3 Principles to Guide Telehealth Practices for Older Adults

To help providers and health systems implement age-friendly telehealth practices, the Collaborative for Telehealth for Aging created a roadmap. The guidelines are based on 3 main principles.