205 UVA Physicians Honored on Best Doctors in America List

The 2015-2016 Best Doctors in America® List by Best Doctors, Inc., has selected 205 University of Virginia Health System physicians as among the best in their respective fields.

Approximately 5 percent of U.S. physicians earn this award, according to Best Doctors, Inc. The honor is based on a confidential survey of more than 40,000 physicians who have been named to the most recent edition of Best Doctors in America. Survey recipients are asked: “If you or a loved one needed a doctor in your specialty, to whom would you refer?” Survey results are then reviewed and verified by Best Doctors, Inc., to assemble the final listing.

“We are pleased to see so many of our physicians recognized for the high-quality, excellent care they provide together with team members from throughout UVA Health System,” said David S. Wilkes, MD, dean of the UVA School of Medicine.

The UVA physicians honored on the 2015-2016 list can be found here. The UVA Health System Find a Doctor directory contains more information about this year’s award winners.