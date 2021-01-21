2021 Running Medicine Conference Goes Virtual

Now in its 19th year, the Running Medicine Conference will continue to focus on advanced approaches for the evaluation and management of the running athlete. Featured topics this year will include:
- Evaluation and management of posterior hip pain
- Proximal hamstring tendinopathy
- Extra articular hip surgery management
- Gait analysis
- Treatment options for chronic exertional compartment syndrome and popliteal artery entrapment syndrome
- Learning how USOPC is responding to COVID-19 in their preparation for Tokyo 2021
- Mental health of the running athlete
- An update from USA Track & Field and regenerative medicine for tendinopathy
Keynote speakers for the event will be Jon Finnoff, DO, from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and Vincent Lananna, MA, president of UVA Track and Field. Friday’s didactic session will include two panel discussions comprised of our expert speakers.
The usual Saturday session will, for the first time, be included in the price of registration. This session will feature exciting research focusing on the running athlete presented by select authors.
Deadline to register is Tuesday, March 9 at midnight.
