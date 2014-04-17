181 UVA Doctors Chosen for “Best Doctors In America®” List

UVA Health System had 181 physicians honored in the 2014 Best Doctors in America® List by Best Doctors, Inc. The list is based on a survey of more than 45,000 U.S. physicians who have been named to previous editions of Best Doctors in America. To those of you who voted for us, we thank you. “Being selected for this honor by experts from across the country is a reflection of the expert care our physicians provide collaboratively with clinicians from across the Health System,“ says Richard P. Shannon, MD, executive vice president for health affairs.