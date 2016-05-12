Too Young for A Knee Replacement?

Maybe your first sports injury was in high school or college. You twisted your knee, tore your ACL, or needed arthroscopic surgery to fix a torn meniscus from playing high school or college sports. After the surgery and physical therapy you felt fine, so you kept running or playing the sports that you love, and the injuries, surgeries, and physical therapy appointments kept on coming. You never thought about how this kept wearing your knees down to the point that you're considering a knee replacement.

Maybe you’ve worked in a physically demanding job since your late teens or early 20s, and now the pain from arthritis in your knees is making you consider going on disability. Going down the stairs, let alone keeping up with your kids or grandkids, is getting more difficult by the day. A knee replacement would help, but that comes with risks and time off of your feet. So what are your options?

I talked to Mark Miller, MD, the division head for Sports Medicine, to discuss alternatives to knee replacements for people in their late 30s to late 50s who are living with pain, arthritis, and damaged knees.

Knee Replacements: Q&A

According to Miller, the best age for knee replacement is age 60. Artificial knees are basically pieces of machinery. They wear out with use. The average 45-year-old taxes his or her knees much more than the average 60-year-old, so the likelihood of having one or even two or three total knee replacements increases the younger you have your first one.

If the person described above came to your practice, what kind of options would you discuss with them?

Miller: The technology and surgical practices used to treat knee pain and trauma —arthroscopy, ACL replacement, total knee replacements — have changed significantly since the 1990s. These people might think of themselves as candidates for total knee replacements, unicompartmental knee replacements —where only the medial or lateral side of the knee joint is replaced — or a high tibial osteotomy (HTO).

I think most people are familiar with knee replacements, but can you talk about HTO?

HTO is the best option if you have only one area of your knee involved and you’re too young for a knee replacement, but it’s a hard sell. It’s painful. The recovery takes three months. I’m upfront with my patients. It involves breaking the bone, cutting the tibia and taking a bone graft from the patient’s hip. You’re not on crutches the whole time, but it’s limited weight bearing. But the upside is significant: HTOs can offer 10-20 years of complete return to normal activities.