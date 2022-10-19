Monkeypox, Flu, & COVID: Dr. Sifri's Guide to Vaccine Season

Staying healthy during the cold months here in Virginia has never been more confusing. You might be sorting out — for yourself, your parents, your kids — if and when to get a COVID booster. And do you get the flu vaccine at the same time? And should you worry about monkeypox or not?

Why this matters: Masks are off. Unlike recent winters, when mask usage kept many of us generally healthy, we'll see the spread of infection rise.

Costi Sifri, MD, director of hospital epidemiology at UVA Health, gives us the answers.

Getting the Flu Vaccine

Who Should & Should Not Get the Flu Vaccine?