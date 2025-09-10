Why I Got the Shingles Vaccine

In order to get the shingles vaccine, you need to be 50 years old and have had chickenpox. I checked both boxes. (I had chickenpox when I was 7, and it was miserable.) Maybe you’re thinking about skipping it. Maybe you hate needles, or you’re worried about side effects, or you figure shingles isn’t that serious. But here’s the thing: Shingles hurts, and it hurts BAD.

The pain is called ‘postherpetic neuralgia.’ “It can linger for weeks or even years,” says Laurie Archbald-Pannone, MD. “I’ve had patients who have been debilitated by this pain.”

Where Does Shingles Come From?

Shingles comes from the same virus that causes chickenpox. It “hides out in our bodies after we recovered from chicken pox, for years, in the nerves by our spine.”

Years later, it “wakes up or reactivates,” Archbald-Pannone says. “The virus comes out along a nerve. This is why the rash or pain with shingles is typically only on one side of the body.”

Why does the virus wake up? As we age, our immune systems weaken. This gives the virus a chance to thrive. That’s why people over 50 are most at risk.

What Does Having Shingles Feel Like?

And when it hits? Shingles can be extremely painful. We’re talking burning, stabbing, nerve pain that can last weeks or even months. Some people also get a rash that blisters, usually on one side of the body or face. In bad cases, it can mess with your vision or cause lasting nerve damage.

The good news? Archbald-Pannone notes that the vaccine “works really well at preventing the pain of shingles that can last months or even longer.”

The vaccine is effective at lowering your risk of:

Getting shingles

Having painful symptoms

Long-term complications

Your arm might be sore for a day or two after the shot, but that’s nothing compared to the agony of shingles. One of our writer's dad had a shingles scar and terrible pain that wouldn't stop.

How to Get the Shingles Vaccine

Getting the shingles vaccine is easy, quick, and cheap. You can get it without an appointment at most major pharmacies. And it’s covered by most insurance plans.

Next time you go grocery shopping, take a few minutes and get the shot. That’s all you have to do.

It’s a Two-Part Vaccine

Before you go, you should note that the vaccine has 2 parts. After the first dose, you’ll need to go back for a second one, about 3 months later.

I’ve got it on my calendar to get my second dose. I don’t want to forget. If you miss the second dose, the vaccine doesn’t work as well.