Why Is My Hair Falling Out? Thanks to the Oscars, Hair Loss Is Top of Mind

The Oscars shed light on more than just the top movies this year. Thanks to the Chris Rock-Will Smith incident, hair loss is also top of mind. We spoke to UVA Health dermatologist Mary Noland, MD, and endocrinologist William Horton, MD, about how much hair loss is normal. They also told us about medical conditions that can lead to baldness and whether hair will grow back.

EVERYONE LOSES A LITTLE BIT OF HAIR

The average person loses 100 strands of hair a day, Noland says. You might see strands of hair in your brush and in the shower. What’s not normal is hair is falling out in clumps like Jada Pinkett-Smith has shared.

HAIR FALLING OUT: POSSIBLE CAUSES

There are a few conditions that can cause you to lose much more than 100 strands a day.

Hair Loss After Childbirth and Other Hormonal Changes

Telogen effluvium, hair loss 3-4 months after you give birth, causes most instances of unusual hair loss, Noland says. Your body holds hairs in a growing phase for awhile, then quickly shifts to a resting phase, so you start losing 300-500 hairs a day. While you won’t see bald spots, your hair will be thinner.

“That’s when people are really concerned. In the shower, they’ll feel like their hair is coming out in masses,” Noland says. “It’s usually some sort of life stress or body stress that does that.” This is why you lose hair 2-3 months after you give birth. Sudden illnesses with a high fever, thyroid disease, high stress, and other things that cause hormonal shifts can also be culprits.

The resting phase of hair growth only lasts 2-3 months. If you can address the cause, you’ll stop losing hair and it will begin growing again. Your doctor may prescribe vitamins to help you regrow healthy hair. You should avoid chemical treatments such as highlights, hair dye, or a perm during this time.

Hair Falling Out As You Age

Women and men both experience hair thinning and a receding frontal hairline as they age. You won’t see lots of hair falling out at once, just a gradual change. Drugs such as Rogaine can help you regrow your hair.

Alopecia and Scarring Hair Loss

Alopecia areata is the condition that led to Jada Pinkett-Smith’s hair loss. It is a common autoimmune disease. It happens when your immune system attacks hair follicles, and hair falls out in clumps. Doctors can easily treat it with medication, Noland says.

Scarring hair loss is more concerning, Noland says. The hair follicles are destroyed, and you can’t regrow your hair. Sometimes you may have itching and redness. Your dermatologist will prescribe medication to treat the underlying cause, and you may need to take it on a long-term basis.

Since scarring hair loss is permanent, it’s important to see a dermatologist if you have unexplained hair loss.