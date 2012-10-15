Why Does Our Blog Look Different?

We’re making some changes to the blog this month to improve navigation, encourage your participation and expand content. We’ve already made changes to the sidebar, and new pages and menu links are on the way, with completion scheduled for Nov. 1.

The biggest additions to our blog will be a video page, complete with patient and staff stories, and a page where you can share your personal health story with us.

We’re doing all of this with you in mind, so we want your feedback. Please share your opinions of the new design and features by commenting on this post.