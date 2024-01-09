When Is Back Surgery Worth It? 3 Signs It’s Time for Spine Surgery

It’s a dilemma anyone can relate to. You’ve been dealing with back or neck pain for months. You’ve been to the doctor, done physical therapy, even tried a steroid injection. Is surgery the next step? When is back surgery worth it?

Back Surgery Fears

Thinking about surgery is scary, especially on your back or spine. You have lots of questions: Will surgery help? How long does it take to recover from spine surgery?

All those questions bubble up to one big one: When is it time to think about spine surgery?

We asked UVA Health spine surgeon Juan Sardi, MD, how to tell it’s time to think about surgery. He gave us 3 clear signs to look for.

1. Your Pain Keeps You From Doing What You Love

“Quality of life” means something different to each of us. It might mean you can sit and watch TV without pain. Or life might not feel complete until you can get back to the sport you love.