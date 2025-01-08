When Is a Runny Nose Serious?

Runny noses are a not-so-fun fact of life. And for the most part, they aren’t serious. For most people, it’ll be gone within 3-5 days of when it starts. If you have one, stay well hydrated, use tissues, and wash your hands a lot.

But sometimes, runny noses can be caused by other things, like ongoing allergies. And a runny nose may also be caused by something more serious, like fluid leaking from around your brain and spine (called cerebrospinal fluid). Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) rhinorrhea is a condition where CSF fluid leaks out of your nose. While rare, it’s important to know how to spot the difference between a simple case of the sniffles and a CSF leak.

What Causes Rhinorrhea?

Rhinorrhea is just the medical term for “runny nose.” And there are a lot of potential causes, like:

Allergies

A cold

Nasal tissue inflammation (rhinitis)

Flu

Respiratory illnesses (including RSV and COVID-19)

Sinus infections

Being out in the cold

Nasal polyps

Crying

Eating spicy foods

Pregnancy

Side effect of some medications

Getting something stuck in your nose

Inhaling an irritant (like smoke)

CSF leak

For most of these causes, your runny nose will clear up without medical help. But only 2 can be an emergency.

If something is stuck up your (or more likely, a child’s) nose and you can’t get it out, you’ll need to be seen by a doctor.

CSF leaks aren’t as obvious as a misplaced Lego. But they also need medical attention.

What Is a CSF Leak?

Cerebrospinal fluid protects the area around your brain and spine. It helps keep your nervous system safe during falls and normal bumps-and-bruises. It also helps carry waste products away from the brain.

CSF is held in place by a covering called the dura. But sometimes, during medical procedures, trauma, or spontaneously, a small tear in the dura allows CSF fluid to leak out. This can happen closer to the brain (cranial) or closer to the back bones (spinal).

Are CSF Leaks Serious?

CSF leaks often heal on their own, but they can become serious. Especially if they last for a long time.

If your CSF leak is causing drainage from your nose, it’s more likely to be coming from the area around your brain than the area around your spine.

A cranial CSF leak means you’re more at risk for brain bleeds, meningitis, and problems with your brain function. If you have CSF coming out of your nose or ear, you’ll need to be seen.