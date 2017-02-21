Healthy Balance
What's Parkinson's Disease: Movement Disorders & Deep Brain Stimulation Explained
You've heard about it in the news, perhaps in conjunction with Michael J. Fox and Ozzy Osbourne, but what's Parkinson's disease? Parkinson's is a brain disorder, and its symptoms include:
- Slower and more difficult movements, such as walking or buttoning a shirt
- Poor balance
- Tremors (trembling) when you're not moving
Parkinson's Diagnosis?
Treating Parkinson's
Parkinson's falls under the umbrella of movement disorders, which all include involuntary, abnormal movements. It can be complex to treat. UVA neurosurgeons use a technique called deep brain stimulation (DBS), which doesn't cure the disorder but can reduce symptoms.
Watch the video to learn more about movement disorders and DBS from two UVA neurosurgeons.
Subscribe to Healthy Balance
Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.