What's Parkinson's Disease: Movement Disorders & Deep Brain Stimulation Explained

You've heard about it in the news, perhaps in conjunction with Michael J. Fox and Ozzy Osbourne, but what's Parkinson's disease? Parkinson's is a brain disorder, and its symptoms include:

Slower and more difficult movements, such as walking or buttoning a shirt

Poor balance

Tremors (trembling) when you're not moving

Treating Parkinson's

Parkinson's falls under the umbrella of movement disorders, which all include involuntary, abnormal movements. It can be complex to treat. UVA neurosurgeons use a technique called deep brain stimulation (DBS), which doesn't cure the disorder but can reduce symptoms.

Watch the video to learn more about movement disorders and DBS from two UVA neurosurgeons.