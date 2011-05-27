What People Are Saying

Check out these recent blog mentions about UVA Health:
Waiting for a Transplant: A Philadelphia resident awaiting a liver transplant blogged about his experience visiting UVA's liver transplant team. "I have to tell you, I am really looking to get transplanted at UVA. I really liked these folks and I trust them with my life 100 percent," he wrote. Read more.
Biking for a Cause: Another blogger mentioned that funds from an upcoming ride will support the our multiple sclerosis clinic in a recent post, "Bikes Around the Blogosphere."
Have you blogged about your experiences with UVA? Share your story with us.
Subscribe to Healthy Balance
Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.