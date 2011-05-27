What People Are Saying

Check out these recent blog mentions about UVA Health:

Waiting for a Transplant: A Philadelphia resident awaiting a liver transplant blogged about his experience visiting UVA's liver transplant team. "I have to tell you, I am really looking to get transplanted at UVA. I really liked these folks and I trust them with my life 100 percent," he wrote. Read more.

Biking for a Cause: Another blogger mentioned that funds from an upcoming ride will support the our multiple sclerosis clinic in a recent post, "Bikes Around the Blogosphere."

Have you blogged about your experiences with UVA? Share your story with us.



