What Causes Scoliosis & Can It Be Prevented?

Scoliosis is one of the most well-known spinal conditions. In the U.S., over 100,000 kids are diagnosed every year. So what causes scoliosis in children? And are there ways to keep your kids from developing it?

To find the answers, we talked to Keith Bachmann, MD, a pediatric spine expert at UVA Health Children’s. He shares his insights and busts 3 common myths about what causes scoliosis.

We Don't Often Know What Causes Scoliosis

Scoliosis most often affects kids between the ages of 8-12. Some grow out of it. But children with a more severe case often need treatment.

“Most of the time, we don’t know what causes scoliosis,” Bachmann says. When scoliosis has no clear cause, it’s labeled as “idiopathic.” And idiopathic scoliosis accounts for 80% of all cases.

That means for 4 out of 5 scoliosis patients, we’ll never know what caused their spine to curve.

For families, that frustration has led to a lot of myths about the origins of scoliosis.

What Doesn’t Cause Scoliosis? Busting Myths About Spine Curves

Because no one knows what causes idiopathic scoliosis, it’s not surprising that a lot of myths exist. Most of the myths try to pinpoint a cause that could have been controlled. Here are a few things we’ve discovered that don’t cause scoliosis.

Myth #1: Wearing a Heavy Backpack

By the time you get your kid’s textbooks, band instrument, sports uniform, lunch, and favorite recess toys into a single bag, it’s surprisingly heavy. And then they play with the straps, lowering it down or hanging it off one shoulder. Seems like that might mess up a kid’s back and cause scoliosis, right?

These claims aren’t totally groundless. Heavy backpacks can cause back pain, especially when worn incorrectly. For comfort, try to keep your child’s backpack at a reasonable weight limit and help them position it correctly. But this only prevents general back pain.

A heavy backpack can’t cause scoliosis.

On the other hand, if your child already has scoliosis and back pain, a heavy backpack can make it more painful. Let your child’s school know about their scoliosis so accommodations can be made. This can include things like 2 sets of books, one for at home and another for at school.

Myth #2: Bad Posture

Kids, and especially teenagers, tend to sit in a number of ways that would make older people hurt for days. But spines are strong. It would take much more than just bad posture to cause their spines to curve the wrong way.

On the other hand, many kids with scoliosis deal with their spine pain by sitting in a way that’s comfortable to them. Which often looks like bad posture.