Is Weight Loss Medication the Key to Beating Obesity?

For as long as obesity has existed, we've searched for the keys to long-term weight loss. As the obesity epidemic grew over the past decades, whole industries popped up around the promise of solving it. Yet the answers seemed as elusive as finding the fountain of youth.

It turns out there is a formula that makes long-term weight loss possible. Doctors with special training to treat obesity call it the 4 Ms. This stands for:

Meals

Movement

Mind

Medicine and metabolic surgery

Imagine a table with 4 legs. If 1 leg is broken or missing, the table isn't functional. It's the same with the 4 Ms. All 4 are needed to treat obesity effectively.

Weight Loss Medication: the Missing Ingredient

In the past few years, health professionals and society at large have started to come around to the idea of the 4 Ms. It's been accelerated in recent years by FDA approval of 2 medicines — semaglutide, sold under brand names Ozempic and Zepbound, and tirzepatide, sold under the names Mounjaro and Zepbound.