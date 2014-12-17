Watch a Children's Hospital Patient Light Our Tree

Santa and 2-year-old Children's Hospital patient Wes Chang co-starred at last week's Lights of Love celebration, an annual tradition to ring in the holiday season. We also had guest appearances from:
- RN Anna Dietrich-Covington
- Hospital chaplain Yoshiya Takahashi
- Medical Center CEO Pamela Sutton-Wallace
- The Charlottesville High School choirs
Watch us celebrate!
Lights of Love Tree Lighting
