Healthy Balance

Watch a Children's Hospital Patient Light Our Tree

by Megan Munkacsy

Santa and 2-year-old Children's Hospital patient Wes Chang co-starred at last week's Lights of Love celebration, an annual tradition to ring in the holiday season. We also had guest appearances from:

  • RN Anna Dietrich-Covington
  • Hospital chaplain Yoshiya Takahashi
  • Medical Center CEO Pamela Sutton-Wallace
  • The Charlottesville High School choirs

Watch us celebrate!

Lights of Love Tree Lighting

