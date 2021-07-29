Voices from the COVID Unit: Shanice Artis, RN

This is the third story in a 5-part series of firsthand accounts from those who cared for COVID-19 patients hospitalized at UVA Health.

“I came into something that I didn’t expect, but it was something the world didn’t expect.”

I have a bachelor’s in biology, but I knew I wanted to do something medical. I worked as an EMT for a couple of years and ultimately decided I wanted to do nursing. I graduated in May from the accelerated clinical nurse leader (CNL) program at UVA with my master’s in nursing.

I interviewed to work in the medical intensive care unit (MICU) at the beginning of February 2020, so COVID wasn’t a thing then. I heard the culture in the MICU was incredible. I wanted to start my nursing career there because I knew I would learn a lot with this patient population. And in an academic healthcare facility, you get to see things that you don’t see in most places.

I accepted the offer to work on MICU West and MICU North when COVID started to become a reality. Over the next couple of months, we knew the MICU was going to staff the COVID ICU. I started in August so all of the changes were happening before I arrived. I came into something that I didn’t expect, but it was something the world didn’t expect.

Starting Her Nursing Career in a Pandemic

It was definitely an interesting start. For new nurses, we have a 20-week orientation. But for us, we did our first eight weeks only in the regular MICU to take care of stable patients. Then we worked two weeks in the COVID ICU. After we got a little comfortable, we started phase 2 with sicker patients. I was learning two different jobs in the same orientation period.

The first few times I was working on the COVID unit, my preceptor would go in to the patient room at the same time as me. But as we progressed through orientation, it depended on what you and your preceptor felt comfortable with. We were concerned about conserving PPE, so I went in alone if it was something I could do on my own.

It definitely took some getting used to, but in the same vein, everyone was learning about this patient population together.

Glimpses of Hope

During orientation, we were working three days a week and taking nurse residency classes. When I came off orientation last January/February, we were at our peak with 24 COVID ICU patients, and mandatory overtime was there. So now I had to pick up extra shifts. When I wasn’t at work, I would watch TV and do things not nursing-related to kind of decompress.

I remember it was daunting realizing that many of the patients I’d been taking care of are dead now. But there were glimpses of hope. There is a wall on the COVID unit with pictures of survivors. It will say they spent two months on ECMO (heart and lung machine) or two months on a ventilator and now they’re smiling and able to walk.

Forging a Stronger Resolve

For me, this experience made me have a stronger resolve. It did feel purposeful but it was definitely hard, especially for all of the preceptors. Like a lot of people, they were burnt out from all the changes happening and, at the same time, having to be able to teach us.