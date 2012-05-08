Vitamin-Rich Recipes: Vegetable and Chicken Pad Thai

Recipe and picture courtesy of Morrison Management Specialists

In the mood for some Thai? This healthy recipe was featured in our cafeteria recently. It's full of vitamins A, C and K.

Makes 1 serving

Vegetable and Chicken Pad Thai Ingredients

1 1/3 cup boiling water

1 1/3 cup ice cold water

1 1/4 oz dry rice noodles

1 1/8 teaspoon canola (Divide into 1 teaspoon and 1/8 teaspoon to use at separate times)

3 1/3 teaspoon vegetable demi glace

1/2 teaspoon low-sodium soy sauce

1/8 teaspoon granulated sugar

1/8 teaspoon fresh grated ginger root

1/8 teaspoon fresh peeled and minced garlic cloves

1/2 teaspoon 100% pineapple juice

1/8 teaspoon cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon water

1 egg

1 spray of oil (Pam or spray canola oil)

3 1/2 oz Chinese (Napa) cabbage, shredded

1/4 cup julienne-sliced zucchini

1/4 cup julienne-sliced yellow squash

1/4 cup julienne-sliced carrots

3 oz. cooked and diced chicken breast

Garnish

1 tablespoon diced scallions (green onions)

1 tablespoon chopped peanuts

1 fresh lime wedge

Directions

In large pot bring water to a boil. While water is heating make an ice bath using the cold water. When water has reached boil, drop noodles into water and cook 6 to 8 minutes or until tender. Remove noodles from boiling water and shock in ice bath. Once totally chilled remove from water, strain and spray with oil so noodles don’t stick together. Reserve for later step.

In sauce pot combine vegetable demi glace, soy sauce, sugar, grated ginger, garlic, and pineapple juice and bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes. While sauce mixture simmers combine ½ tsp of water and cornstarch in small separate bowl and make a slurry. Slowly whisk the slurry into the sauce mixture and continue to cook for 3-5 minutes until fully thickened.

Heat a pan over medium heat and spray with Pam/oil. Then add egg and stir constantly until the egg is fully cooked. Remove egg from pan and cool completely, then reserve for later use.

Heat sauté pan over medium-high heat and spray the bottom of the pan with Pam/oil. Add zucchini, yellow squash, carrots and Napa cabbage and stir fry for 1 minute. Then add cooked rice noodles, diced chicken, cooked egg and stir fry sauce. Heat until internal temperature is 165° F. Garnish with peanuts, green onion and lime wedge.

Nutritional Facts

Calories: 416

Total fat: 13 g

Saturated fat: 2 g

Carbohydrates: 42 g

Fiber: 4 g

Protein: 31 g

Sodium: 433 mg

Vitamin A: 325% Daily Value

Vitamin C: 70% Daily Value

Vitamin K: 54% Daily Value